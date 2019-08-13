|
Nancy P. Resende
Alexandria, VA - January 13, 1952 - July 31, 2019 Nancy, an Alexandria, Virginia resident since 1981, died near her Old Town Alexandria home on July 31. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, raised in the Pike Creek Valley area of suburban Wilmington, and a 1969 graduate of John Dickinson High School, Nancy moved to the Washington, D.C. area after graduating from Madison College (now JMU) with her high school sweetheart and husband, Joe, in 1973 where she taught elementary school in Calvert County, Maryland for 25 years. In addition to her devotion to family and friends who she loved to entertain at her Bethany Beach summer home, Nancy's passions included golfing, running and cooking. She was a member of Mount Vernon Country Club (Alexandria), Cripple Creek Golf & Country Club (Bethany Beach) and Naples Grade Golf Club (Naples, FL). Nancy is survived by her husband, two brothers (Samuel S. Park, Jr. and David Park) and sisters-in-law, Joe's mother (Rose Resende), several nieces/nephews and their spouses, and a growing number of grand nieces/nephews. In lieu of flowers, Nancy requested that donations be made to and/or Pediatric PANDAS Network.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 13, 2019