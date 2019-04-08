|
Nanetta Harrison
Mardela Springs - Nanetta Harrison, 93, of Mardela Springs, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury.
She was born on July 16, 1925 in Baltimore, a daughter of the late Milton and Etta (Calloway) Harrison.
Nanetta was a 5th and 6th grade school teacher for various schools in Wicomico County where she taught for 30 years. After retirement, she worked as a school bus driver. For many years she served as the caretaker of Mardela Memorial Cemetery, a thankless job that she gave great attention and care to. She was a long time member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Mardela Springs. Miss Nan was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan and loved watching Jeopardy. She loved her Coca-cola and everyone who knew her knew they better be serving Coke if she was coming for dinner.
She is survived by cousins, Louise Sehman of Baltimore, Edward "Eddie" Calloway (Judy) and Jeanette Calloway, all of Mardela Springs, and many more cousins and helpful friends and neighbors.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her best friend who was like a sister to her, Adelaine McClaine; cousin, Billy Calloway; aunt, Margaret Bounds; and uncles, Allen "Peanut" Calloway and Thomas Calloway.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Mardela Memorial Cemetery.
In memory of Miss Harrison, contributions may be sent to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, c/o Shelly Beers, 9272 Athol Road, Mardela Springs, MD 21837.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 8, 2019