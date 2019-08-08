Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Beechwood Cemetery
Princess Anne, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Bozman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi B. Bozman


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi B. Bozman Obituary
Naomi B. Bozman

Laurel - Naomi Blanche Bozman, 84, of Laurel, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 peacefully at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. Born on July 27, 1935 in Princess Anne, MD, she was the daughter of William and Mary Smith.

Naomi attended Washington High School in Princess Anne. She was employed as a Cafeteria Supervisor with Genesis Healthcare (formerly known as Salisbury Nursing and Rehab). She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and doing word puzzles. She was a member of Faith Community Church, where she was very active until her health kept her from attending.

Naomi is survived by her daughter, Brenda L. McCoy and her significant other Greg Baker; a step-son, Bunky Bozman and his children and grandchildren; a step-daughter, Lori Lee Dunn and her husband Greg and her children and grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Naomi is preceded in death by her husband Earl "Fur Pole" Bozman, a sister, Janet Travis, a brother William Smith, and a step daughter Debbie Watson.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 3 pm at Beechwood Cemetery in Princess Anne with Reverend Dixon officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday prior service from 12 to 2 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now