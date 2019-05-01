Services
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion U.M. Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion U.M. Church
Quantico, MD
View Map
Naomi P. Foxwell Obituary
Naomi P. Foxwell

Hebron, MD - Naomi Peters Foxwell, 90 died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born here, she was the daughter of the late James Wesley and Annie Mae (Wilson) Peters.

She was a 1946 graduate of the former Salisbury Colored High School. Upon graduation, she matriculated at the former Bowie State Teachers College, now Bowie State University in Maryland, where she received a B.S. Degree in Elementary Education. She did further studies at Bowie State University, Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore, receiving an Advanced Professional Certificate.

Her teaching career, which spanned thirty-five years at the following schools: the former Stockton Elementary School in Stockton, MD and, Federalsburg Elementary in Federalsburg, MD, Ridgley Elementary in Ridgley, MD, former Wenaquah Elementary, now Westside Primary School in Quantico, MD, West Salisbury, and retired from North Salisbury Elementary School, both in Salisbury, MD.

She was a member of the Wicomico County Retired Personnel Association; State of Maryland Retired Personnel Association N.E.A, N.A.A.C.P and former 4-H Youth Program for Children.

She was a member of St. Luke U.M. Church, where she was a former Chairman of the United Methodist Women.

Her survivors include her husband of sixty-nine years: Renzilo R. Foxwell, Sr. of Hebron, Renzilo R. Jr., of Oahu, HI, Cornelius Foxwell of Media, PA and Fritz Foxwell of Hebron, MD; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; seven nieces and one nephew.

Five siblings preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St.Luke U.M. Church, Hebron, MD, where friends may view one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Springhill Memory Garden in Hebron, MD.

Services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A. Funeral and Cremation Services, Salisbury, MD.

Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019
