Dr. Natalia Maria Hoenigmann-Lion



Salisbury - Dr. Natalia Maria Hoenigmann-Lion, 72 of Salisbury, Maryland passed away after a sudden illness on July 7, 2020. Tali, as she was known by family and friends was born in Austria and immigrated to Manassas, Virginia with her family at an early age, graduating from Osbourn High School in 1966. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Virginia Tech, a Masters of Art from UNC Greensboro and a Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology from UNC Greensboro In 1976. Tali taught Psychology at Salisbury University for many years while maintaining a private practice in that field, retiring as Professor Emeritus in 2013.



Tali is preceded in death by her parents; Ernest Richard Hoenigmann and Ingeborg Maria Hoenigmann as well as a brother, George Hoenigmann. Tali is survived by her husband Kenworth E Lion Jr., her sister Maya Hoenigmann, a brother Ernest Hoenigmann, a stepson Kenworth Lion III, a nephew Alexander Hoenigmann and many other relatives and friends.



Tali was a lifelong admirer and creator of art and will be very much missed by all who knew her, may she rest in peace.



Arrangements are private.









