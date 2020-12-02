Natalie E. Buchness
Berlin - Natalie E. Buchness, age 93, of Berlin died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Catered Living in Ocean Pines. She was born in Pleasantville, NY and was the daughter of the late Albert and the late Evelyn (Penn) Behning.
She worked for the Foster Grandparents program at Shore Up and later was a Reference Librarian Assistant at the Berlin Library. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, John A. Buchness (Charlotte) of Eden, Evelyn S. Ciuchta of Berlin, Robert J. Buchness (Cindy) of Salisbury, Natalie A. Branch (Garland) of Crozet, VA, Alec Buchness (Mary Frances) of Melbourne, FL and Neil Buchness (Marcia) of Aberdeen, MD; a brother, William Behning of Venice, FL; two sisters, Ruthette Crane of South Carolina and Constance Sroka of Berlin; eighteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John M. Buchness, two brothers, Albert Behning and Ralph Behning and three sisters, Shirley Doupnick, Janet Allison and Charlotte Holliday.
The family would like to thank the staff at Catered Living for the care given to their mother for the past 10 years.
A viewing will be held from 2pm until 4pm on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Friday, December 11, 2020 at New Cathedral Cemetery in Baltimore.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Due to restrictions surrounding COVID19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory and seating will be limited.
