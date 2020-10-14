Natalie M. Renshaw
Allen - Natalie May Renshaw died peacefully at home on Saturday October, 10, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Salisbury, Maryland on April 22, 1935 and was the daughter of Clarence and Martha Janie Nibblett.
Natalie took great pride in her family, home, and work. She worked many years in the textile industries and then in 1990 obtained her diploma and started her career at Eastern Correctional Institution, where she worked until her retirement.
One of her biggest joys was having Sunday dinner for her entire family. She also enjoyed working in her yard, growing many flowers, of which she could name every one of them and where they came from.
She is survived by her two sons Marty (Kathy) and David (Kim), as well as her grandchildren Jamie (Jason), Nikki, Layla (Kalib), Franklin Cole (Rowan), Logan and Jason (Kathy), as well as her great grandchildren, Jordan, Destiny, Gary, James and Collin. Also surviving is her sister Shirley Elliott and sister in law Sue Malone. There are also many special nieces nephews and cousins surviving.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Frank Renshaw, her brother Freddie, Junior, Sam, and Earl, her sisters Libby, Connie as well as many other cherished loved ones.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Friends and family are welcome and may visit with the family at her home in Allen after the service.
Flowers are welcome, but donations can be made to Coastal Hospice in memory of our loved one. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. Please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
