Nathaniel UpshurCape Charles - Nathaniel Upshur, 61, of Cape Charles, Virginia, transitioned from this earthly life to his heavenly home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia.Born in Virginia, Nathaniel was the son of Mary Williams and the late Rufus Williams. He was affectionately known as "Nat" or "Skeeter" by his family and friends. At the age of nineteen, he began his longtime career as a truck driver. He was employed with CJ Prettyman, Perry Butler, Ray Newman, and the late Robert Scott, and most recently, Sturgis Farms.Funeral services were held at the Bethel Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Franktown, Virginia, with Pastor Thomas Harmon officiating.He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Mary E. Williams; special friend, Angel Collins; children, LaNettiyen, Tremayne, Marshetta, ShaQuana, Wayne, Antoinette, Xavier, Travonte, Shakeia, and Tykesha; twenty grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, James, Ellen, Patricia, Lillian, Laura, and Chester; three special friends; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.