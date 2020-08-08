Neil Wilson Hoffmier
Salisbury - Neil W. Hoffmier, 88, died August 7, 2020 at Hospice in Salisbury, MD, with his loving wife Rose by his side. He was born November 19, 1931 in Bradford, PA to the late Dorance and Nina Hoffmier. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Hoffmier, at the age of 12.
Neil was a graduate of Bradford High School in 1950, shortly therafter enlisting in the Navy, stationed at NAAS Chincoteague, MD. He spent the following year at sea, in the Mediteranean, in charge of the Navigation Divison. It was his days spent on the USS Midway that convinced him to follow his love of aviation into his civilian life. After an honorable discharge in 1954, he started as a station agent at Allegheny Airlines, thus starting his service to the FAA. After receiving his weather journeyman certification, he had transfers to Texas and Pittsburgh, while continuing with his education and ulimately teaching at flight school with numerous hours of flight time. Neil was offered a position as an Air Traffic Controller, and received his manual controller position in 1961. In 1986, he retired from the Federal Aviation Administration after 33 years of dedicated and meritorious service. During his career, he received multiple awards for saves and was honored with the outstanding save of the year while employed with Pittsburgh airlines.
Neil was known for his wit and humor, and his generosity for anyone that needed help. He enjoyed golf, marksmanship, was a gifted musician, and an avid sailor. Neil and his wife Rose, spent countless hours on the Chesapeake Bay enjoying each day to the fullest. He was a dedicated member of the Manokin Lodge #106 AF & AM of Princess Anne, MD, and the Scottish Rite Valley of Salisbury, MD. He was honored as a 32nd degree KCCH Mason, and past Worthy Patron of the Eastern Star. He was honored as Elk of the Year at Lodge #2606, Punta Gorda, Florida in 2004 and 2005. He was also a member of the American Legion #94 of Princess Anne, MD.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Rose Hoffmier; two sons, Timothy (Cathy) Hoffmier and Mark (Marie) Hoffmier; three daughters, Kathy (Gary) Stone, Kelly (Terry) Madison, and Kami (Kenneth) Fisher; one step-daughter, Karen (Pat) Cottingham, and one stepson, Barry (Levon) Brittingham. Additionally, Neil is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great granchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like remembrances sent to Coastal Hospice at the Lake. A private service will be held for immediate family in Bradford, PA. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hollowayfh.com
