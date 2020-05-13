|
Nellie B. Wright
SALISBURY - Nell Wright, age 93, passed away Sunday evening, May 10, 2020 at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was born in 1926 in Hebron, MD to Thomas Wright and Denala Phillips Wright. Nell graduated from Wicomico County Public Schools in 1943 and Salisbury Teachers College in 1946 with a BS degree. Nell then became an elementary school teacher with her first assignment being 3 years in Millersville, MD followed by 3 years in Annapolis Elementary School. During this time she obtained her Master's degree from the University of Maryland. In 1965 she became a member of Alpha Delta Kappa. While in Annapolis she developed many of her lifelong friends with whom she stayed in contact for the remainder of her life. During her time in Annapolis she rented a room from Madge Duvall, wife of Admiral William Duvall, and mother of the actor Robert Duvall. Nell's exposure to the Navy and her many friends opened the door for her to be able to travel and work throughout the US. She would later teach in elementary schools in close proximity to Naval bases in Coronado, CA, Key West, FL, Quantico, VA, and her last teaching position in Clinton, MD, from which she retired and returned to her family home in Hebron, MD. Upon retirement Nell's love to travel led her to visitmany other parts of the US as well as several trips to Europe with friends.
A great cook, Nell was well known in the family for her chocolate and coconut pound cakes, pies, rolls, and lima beans and dumplings. She enjoyed helping to baby sit for her grandnephew and niece. She stayed busy in retirement volunteering at PRMC for 33 years as well as being a docent at the Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art. She loved attending Trinity Church and the many friends she made there. In later years Nell lived on Hall Drive in Salisbury, Mallard Landing, and Lakeside Assisted Living.
Nell was predeceased by her parents, sister Marjorie Hastings, and brother Joseph Wright. She is survived by her nephews, Phil Wright (Carol) of Salisbury, Joe Hastings (Carol) of Punta Gorda, FL, and Tom Hastings (Nettie) of Bishopville, MD, plus great nephews Joe Wright (Jen), Joseph Hastings, and great niece Stacie Dees (Braxton).
Nell will be buried at a private service in the Hebron Cemetery beside her parents with her immediate family in attendance. Reverend George Patterson will officiate. A Celebration of Nell's life will be planned at a later date.
Contributions in Nell's memory can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 112 High Street, Salisbury, MD 21801 or the .
Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020