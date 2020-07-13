1/1
Nellie Virgina Bromley Lawrence
Nellie Virgina Bromley Lawrence

Berlin - Nellie Virginia Bromley Lawrence, 88, passed on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her Berlin, MD home. Born on July 24, 1931 in Whitesburg section of Pocomoke City, MD, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Verlie Long Bromley.

She graduated from Pocomoke High School in 1947. Nellie served as the front desk manager for 20 years at the Executive Motel in Ocean City, MD. She and her husband were members of Pitts Creek Presbyterian Church when they lived in Pocomoke City.

Nellie is survived by one daughter, Patricia Lawrence of Berlin, MD; two sons, Wayne O. (Mary) Lawrence of Princess Anne, MD, and Bruce C. (Kim) Lawrence of Berlin, MD; two granddaughters, Michelle Hurley (William Phillips) of Salisbury, MD, and Deanne Hurley of Salisbury, MD; one great grandson, Benjamin Michael Phillips of Salisbury, MD.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Orlando "Larry" Clifton Lawrence; and three brothers, Francis, Thomas and Howard Bromley.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Cemetery, 2240 Old Snow Hill Road, Pocomoke City MD 21851. Pastor Bruce Bowden will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berlin EMS, 214 North Main Street, Berlin, MD.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.. 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollawayfh.com.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
