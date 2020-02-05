|
Nelson Elliott
Salisbury - Nelson Elijah Elliott, 90, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, peacefully at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Laurel, DE, he was the son of Granville and Emma Phillips Elliott.
Nelson is survived by his Wife, Alda Elliott; Son, Bruce Nelson Elliott; Grandson, Jacob Lee Chandler and his wife Amy; Great-grandson, Adam Chandler; Great-granddaughter, Abigail Chandler; Brother, Otis Lee Elliott; several nieces and nephews.
Nelson is preceded by his Father, Granville Martin Elliott, Mother, Emma Clara Elliott, Daughter, Linda Lee Chandler, Brother, Granville James Elliott, Sister-in-law Mary B. Gruben.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00am, at Allen Memorial Baptist Church, Salisbury, MD. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Dr. William Warren will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may go to the Allen Memorial Building Fund, 1303 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020