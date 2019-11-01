Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Nestor Luis Melendez Obituary
Nestor Luis Melendez

Delmar - Nestor Luis Melendez, 47, of Delmar, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at a friend's home in New Orleans, LA. Born in Bronx, NY, he was the son of Luis Angel Melendez, Sr. and Maria Marrero Melendez of Salisbury.

Nestor was a truck driver for the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Nestor was an avid watch collector.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by a brother, Luis Angel Melendez, Jr. (Julia) of Salisbury; a sister, Maria Rodriquez (Michael) of FL; an uncle, Jorge Melendez (Carol) of Elkton; two aunts, Rosa H Vila (Manuel) of Bronx, NY, and Dyrcia Sierra (Julio) of Salisbury.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. There will be a visitation on Wednesday evening with prayers from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and also on Thursday, one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Seaford, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 535 Riverside Dr., Salisbury, MD 21801.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
