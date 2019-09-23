Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nettie Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nettie Yvonne "Bonnie" Bailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nettie Yvonne "Bonnie" Bailey Obituary
Nettie "Bonnie" Yvonne Bailey

Snow Hill - Nettie "Bonnie" Yvonne Bailey, 81, of Snow Hill, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Edward Vernon Fields and Margaret Priscilla Richards Parks.

Bonnie was a beautician for over 45 years, having worked for Betty's Beauty Salon, Looking Good Hair Salon and Bambi's Cut and Curl. She enjoyed shopping, flowers, antiquing and country music.

She is survived by her three sons, James Michael Bailey of Salisbury, Carlton Gary Bailey and Jeffery L. Bailey, both of Snow Hill; granddaughter, Tracey R. Bailey of Oak Hall, VA; and a great grandson, Caleb B. Fuller of Oak Hall, VA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Carlton "Corky" Taylor Bailey; a brother, Howard "Buster" Edward Fields; and a sister, Inez Marie Matthews.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 6:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 102 W. Federal Street, Snow Hill, MD 21863.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nettie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now