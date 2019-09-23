|
|
Nettie "Bonnie" Yvonne Bailey
Snow Hill - Nettie "Bonnie" Yvonne Bailey, 81, of Snow Hill, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Edward Vernon Fields and Margaret Priscilla Richards Parks.
Bonnie was a beautician for over 45 years, having worked for Betty's Beauty Salon, Looking Good Hair Salon and Bambi's Cut and Curl. She enjoyed shopping, flowers, antiquing and country music.
She is survived by her three sons, James Michael Bailey of Salisbury, Carlton Gary Bailey and Jeffery L. Bailey, both of Snow Hill; granddaughter, Tracey R. Bailey of Oak Hall, VA; and a great grandson, Caleb B. Fuller of Oak Hall, VA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Carlton "Corky" Taylor Bailey; a brother, Howard "Buster" Edward Fields; and a sister, Inez Marie Matthews.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 6:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 102 W. Federal Street, Snow Hill, MD 21863.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 23, 2019