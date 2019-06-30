|
Neva E. Little
Riverton - Neva Elizabeth Little, 103, of Riverton, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Salisbury Nursing Center.
Born on October 10, 1915, in Laurel, she was the daughter of the late Roland Daniel Joseph and Grace Helen Thompson Joseph.
She was a member of Riverton United Methodist Church, Homemakers Club, and a former volunteer at the Holly Center.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph W. Little and wife Nancy of Riverton and James P. Little of Salisbury; one grandson, Michael Little and wife Connie of Sharptown; two great-grandchildren, Leslie Twining and husband Brad of Philadelphia and Quentin P. Little of Zebulon, North Carolina; three great-great-grandchildren, Ruby Twining, Jonah Twining and Dottie Twining; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Pat" Patrick Little who died in 1990; two grandsons, Stephen J. Little and David A. Little; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Little; three brothers and two sisters.
Graveside service will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 12 Noon at Riverton Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in The Daily Times on June 30, 2019