Neva G. HillSalisbury - Neva G. Hill, 83, of Salisbury, passed away June 14, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her family at home. Born on July 4, 1936 in Thomasville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Ida Mae Yates. She was a banker for 29 years at Maryland National Bank and was devoted to her family.She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years Edward "Bunky" Hill; sons Michael Hirsch of Parsonsburg, MD and Gerald Hirsch of Laurel, DE and his wife Nana; grandchildren Kara, Nick, Andy, Ashley, Tracy and Lauren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; siblings Bobby Yates of High Point, NC and Joyce Stilley of Thomasville, NC. Neva was preceded in death by her parents and son, Steve Hirsch of Salisbury, MD. Neva will be placed at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, MD.