|
|
Nevada Carpenter
Newark - Nevada Mary Carpenter, age 81 died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home. Born in Lewes, DE, she was the daughter of the late Zed Henry Jarvis and Katherine Ann Smith Jarvis. She was preceded in death by her husband John Lee Carpenter and by two children, Kenny Jarvis and Denise Short. She is survived by her daughter Mary Lou Carpenter of Newark, and Jimmy Carpenter and his wife Cindy of TN, and Dennis Carpenter and his wife Karen of Berlin. There are 23 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Nevada had worked many years with the Harrison Group in Ocean City in housekeeping, and at Frontier Town. She was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church in Ocean City, the Elks Lodge in Delaware and had been a Cub Scout Troop Leader. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, singing. But most of all loved her grandchildren and her large family.
A graveside service will be held and will be private for the family. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. A donation in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312, or the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811.
Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020