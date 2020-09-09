Nicole Palenchar

1/1
Salisbury - Nicole Elaine Palenchar, born on January 13, 1971 in Salisbury, MD. She was surrounded by family when she passed peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020. She graduated with a master's degree in social work from UMAB. For over 20 years she devoted herself to helping others at various positions in her field and retired as the director of the Assertive Community Treatment team at the Lower Shore Clinic. She enjoyed spending her time with family and friends at the beach and being a part of West Salisbury Little League while her children played there. Nikki is survived by her husband Chris, her two sons Simon and Jacob, her mother Betty-Jo Lewis, her aunt Lydia Brown, and her cousin Darren Wood. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Doris Burr, her father Dennis Lokey, and her sister Brandy Lokey. The viewing will be held at Holloway Funeral Home Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm and the service will be held at the Allen Memorial Cemetery, in Allen, MD on Tuesday September 15, 2020. Her uncle, Father Mike Lokey will preside over the interment. In lieu of flowers, her family is asking for donations to be made to Women Supporting Women. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A. 501 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. Share condolences at www.Hollowayfh.com






Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
