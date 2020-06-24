Nina Laurel Conner
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nina Laurel Conner

Nina Laurel Conner was received into the care of God June 19, 2020. Her children William Anthony "Tony", Margaret Jane, and Rose Ann Conner were raised by the family of her ex-husband William "Bill" Conner of Chincoteague, VA. Due to her long struggle with mental illness, her children never knew the kind and loving person that gave them life.

She was born June 13, 1938, in Monterey, VA the second child of Curtis Lee and Dorothy Rexrode.

Surviving family members are Curtisene Lee Adams, Sarah Hite, Nathan Rexrode, Martha Jane Sciortino, and Donna Dillard.

She was cremated and a memorial service and burial on the Rexrode family cemetery will follow at a later date.

Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chincoteague Beacon from Jun. 24 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrison Funeral Home
714 South Main Street
Lexington, VA 24450-2235
(540) 463-2912
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved