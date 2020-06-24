Nina Laurel Conner



Nina Laurel Conner was received into the care of God June 19, 2020. Her children William Anthony "Tony", Margaret Jane, and Rose Ann Conner were raised by the family of her ex-husband William "Bill" Conner of Chincoteague, VA. Due to her long struggle with mental illness, her children never knew the kind and loving person that gave them life.



She was born June 13, 1938, in Monterey, VA the second child of Curtis Lee and Dorothy Rexrode.



Surviving family members are Curtisene Lee Adams, Sarah Hite, Nathan Rexrode, Martha Jane Sciortino, and Donna Dillard.



She was cremated and a memorial service and burial on the Rexrode family cemetery will follow at a later date.



Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.









