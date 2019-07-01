|
|
Nina S. Downs
Berlin -
Nina Strickland Downs, age 104, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Born in Princess Anne, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Victor Russell Strickland and Myrtle Taylor Strickland. She had lived in Berlin since 1929. She was preceded in death by her husband J. Preston Downs in 1997 and her daughter Elinor Downs Hobbs Lynch in 2015. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen D. Wasserman and husband Craig of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and grandchildren Andrew Hobbs (Jana), Elizabeth Wasserman and Victor James Wasserman, and one great grandchild Victoria Brooke Hobbs. She was preceded in death by her sisters Virginia Townsend, Vivian Timmons, and Doris McDaniel.
Nina attended Ursinus College. She was the co-owner, with her husband, of J. Preston Downs Farm Supply for many years. She was a member of Buckingham Presbyterian Church for almost 90 years and was an avid bridge player.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11AM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Pastor Dan McKenty will officiate. Friends may call from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Interment will be in Buckingham Cemetery in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via [email protected]
Published in The Daily Times on July 1, 2019