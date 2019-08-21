Services
Nina Teague Obituary
Princess Anne - Nina Faye Teague, 64, of Princess Anne, MD, was called home on Friday, August 9, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Parksley, VA, Nina was the daughter of the late George E. Finney and Dorothy E. Nock. She was affectionately known as "Faye" by most and "Ma Faye" to her immediate family members. Nina enjoyed caring for others for over thirty years at various senior living facilities and at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

Funeral services were held at Arcadia Middle School, Oak Hall, VA, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Interment was in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley.

Faye leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Charles Teague; three children, Claude Nock, Shaneatha Austin, Tomekia Hall; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two loving brothers, Samuel Nock and Jackie Finney; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives , close friends, and associates.

Arrangements are made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 21, 2019
