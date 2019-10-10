|
|
Noah Thomas Vincent
Laurel - Noah Thomas Vincent, 27, of Laurel, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019.
He was born on August 7, 1992, in Salisbury, Maryland. He was a 2010 graduate of Delmar High School and a lifelong Wildcat. While in high school, he was a member of the Delmar football, lacrosse, and wrestling teams. An accomplished wrestler and team captain, he greatly enjoyed the physical and mental challenge of competing on the mat. On the football field, he was a key piece on the offensive line that helped the Wildcats secure the 2009 Delaware State Championship.
After high school, Noah attended Clemson University, the University of Delaware and was currently taking classes at Delaware Tech. Blessed with a natural talent for working with his hands and fixing things, he could often be found repairing cars and pickups. He loved to go fast and race his #68 truck at the local tracks in Georgetown and Delmar. In his free time, he would drive down to the beach and surf the waves; the bigger, the better.
A born farmer, Noah had a passion for agriculture, from showing livestock as a 4-Her at the Delaware State Fair to working with his family at Vincent Farms in Laurel. He was particularly close with his Grandad, Tom Vincent, and always cherished the time they spent together checking on the watermelon fields and working in the woodshop. Noah will be remembered as a kind, caring son, brother, and friend who was always willing to lend a hand and help those he loved.
He is survived by his father Raymond Thomas Vincent, Jr. (Teresa) and mother Charity Hope Phillips (Harry Hoffer); siblings, Erin Keenan Hall (Don), J. Haley Keenan, Joshua Fowler Vincent, Jonah Hudson Vincent, and Nathaniel Phillips Vincent; nieces, Adeline and Lottie Hall; grandmothers, Carole Vincent, Aiko Phillips, and Rose Anne Moore; uncle, Clay Vincent (Cherie) and their daughters Connor and Paige; aunt, Anne Wood (Tom) and their children, Thomas (Clarissa), Elizabeth Voss (Jeremy), Shannon Gosnell (Robbie), and Samantha; aunt, Lisa Merritt(Chris) and their children Shannon Castaneda (Jose), and Laura; a special cousin, "Miss Gail" Tipton; and special friends Nicole Mezick and Greg Mitchell.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Tom Vincent, Leroy Phillips, and Kippy Moore.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at The Uprising Church, 204 W. Walnut Street in Hebron, where a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The Revered Bill Cropper will officiate. Internment will follow the service in Laurel Hill Cemetery. In memory of Noah, the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be sent to the Delmar High School Wrestling Program, 200 N. 8th Street, Delmar, DE 19940.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019