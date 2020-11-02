Nola Roberta Hearn
Delmar - Nola Roberta Hearn, 86, of Delmar passed away on November 1, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake, surrounded by her family.
Born on September 10, 1934 in Delmar, MD she was the daughter of the late Elsie Marvel Perry and Clyde McFadden Perry.
Mrs. Hearn graduated from Delmar High School and later Delaware Tech with a degree in food and nutrition. She married and raised her family in Delmar, MD. She will fondly be remembered as being a Girl Scout leader in her younger years, as well as Delmar High School cafeteria manager where she retired after 28 years. After retiring, she spent 16 years volunteering at the former Peninsula Regional Medical Center before she took on adventures in traveling. She traveled through the New England states, Canada, Alaska, and Hawaii. Her favorite place to travel was Lisbon Falls, Maine where she visited her aunt Ernestine Marquis, who passed in 2009, and her family. She went on many adventures with the Laurel Senior Center as well as the widowers group and loved their "mystery trips." Her most anticipated trip was to Radio City Music Hall in NY to watch the Rockettes perform on Broadway with her great granddaughter Lexi, who was lucky enough to experience this with her. Mrs. Hearn enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren, many hours of reading mystery novels, cheering on the New York Yankees, and working in her yard and garden. Her yard was always pristine no matter the season. Mrs. Hearn was an avid Delmar Wildcats fan. She truly had orange and blue deep down in her heart from beginning to end.
She is survived by her children; David B. Hearn (Judy), Daniel P. Hearn (Wendy), Nancy H. Lamb (John); six grandchildren; Nicole Hagaman (Mike), Jordan Hearn (Julie), Travis Hearn (Ashley), Daniel Lamb, Katlyn Hearn, and Brooke Gillette (Justin); nine great grandchildren; Alexis and Michael Hagaman, Calvin, Olivia, Elliott and Garrett Hearn, Auden Lamb, and Colton & Wyatt Gillette; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, especially Doris Scruggs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George "Jobey" Hearn, Jr. in 2000; two brothers, Michael Howard Perry Sr. and David "Nick" Perry; and a son in-law, Stephen Lamb, Sr.
A public graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar. Pastor Phyllis Walton will officiate. Due to current gathering restrictions masks and social distancing are required.
In memory of Mrs. Hearn, contributions may be sent to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com
.