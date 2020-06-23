Nolan F Miller, III
Pocomoke - Nolan F. Miller, III, 61, of here passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore, MD from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Born in King of Prussia, PA on December 1, 1958, he is the son of Mary (Healy) Dietz and the late Nolan F. Miller, Jr. He was a Certified Auto Mechanic and was employed by Nock's Tire Pro in Pocomoke City. He had many organizations that he contributed to, Friends of St. Jude of Delmarva, The Disabled Veterans, Special Olympics, Girdletree Volunteer Fire Dept., as well as his local community, including ANYONE who needed a helping hand. There wasn't a child, family, or organization that if needed and he could help, he would. He was very proud of his country! USA Strong!
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Miller of Pocomoke City, son Nolan F. Miller IV of Delaware, step-children, Samantha Thomas of Pocomoke City, Patricia Thomas of Tyaskin, MD, Russ (Cheyenne) Thomas, Jr. of Salisbury, MD, sisters Mary Beth (David) Tilghman, Helen (Joe) Baumer, and Alison McCormick, brothers Paul (Kimberly) Miller and Tim (Cheri) Miller, two grandsons, Devin Hill and Joseph Thomas and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Oasis Bar and Grill, 7539 Old Ocean City Rd., Whaleyville, MD 21872
In lieu of flowers, there will be a donation drive for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.