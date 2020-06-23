Nolan F. Miller Iii
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nolan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nolan F Miller, III

Pocomoke - Nolan F. Miller, III, 61, of here passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore, MD from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Born in King of Prussia, PA on December 1, 1958, he is the son of Mary (Healy) Dietz and the late Nolan F. Miller, Jr. He was a Certified Auto Mechanic and was employed by Nock's Tire Pro in Pocomoke City. He had many organizations that he contributed to, Friends of St. Jude of Delmarva, The Disabled Veterans, Special Olympics, Girdletree Volunteer Fire Dept., as well as his local community, including ANYONE who needed a helping hand. There wasn't a child, family, or organization that if needed and he could help, he would. He was very proud of his country! USA Strong!

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Miller.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Miller of Pocomoke City, son Nolan F. Miller IV of Delaware, step-children, Samantha Thomas of Pocomoke City, Patricia Thomas of Tyaskin, MD, Russ (Cheyenne) Thomas, Jr. of Salisbury, MD, sisters Mary Beth (David) Tilghman, Helen (Joe) Baumer, and Alison McCormick, brothers Paul (Kimberly) Miller and Tim (Cheri) Miller, two grandsons, Devin Hill and Joseph Thomas and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Oasis Bar and Grill, 7539 Old Ocean City Rd., Whaleyville, MD 21872

In lieu of flowers, there will be a donation drive for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved