Berlin - Norma Lee Haines, age 78, passed away Friday November 13th at her home in Berlin. Born in Berlin she was the daughter of the late Harris C Powell and Alpha Parsons Powell, she is survived by her husband of 53 years Lynn E Haines, A son David Lynn Haynes and his wife Deborah of Berlin, a daughter Sheri Haines Wismer and her husband Ron Wismer of Newark, DE. Grandchildren Ryan and Jessica Womer, Brandon Womer, Jessica Womer and great grandchildren Claire, Aubrey, Jade and Tucker.
Mrs. Haines had been an administrative assistant at ocean Downs for 33 years, she was in the United States Army Signal Corps and had served military support For the Red Cross, she was an active member of the Taylorville United Methodist Church and had served as treasurer, women circle and church cemetery board. She had co-owned with her husband Haines market in Taylorville for 18 years, she also opened Mrs. Norma's daycare for many years.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at the Burbage funeral home in Berlin, Reverend Walter Crocket will be officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2, interment will be in Taylorville cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Taylorville United Methodist Church cemetery fund 11252 Adkins Rd, Berlin, MD 21811 or to Coastal Hospice P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21804.