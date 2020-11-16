1/1
Norma Haines
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Haines

Berlin - Norma Lee Haines, age 78, passed away Friday November 13th at her home in Berlin. Born in Berlin she was the daughter of the late Harris C Powell and Alpha Parsons Powell, she is survived by her husband of 53 years Lynn E Haines, A son David Lynn Haynes and his wife Deborah of Berlin, a daughter Sheri Haines Wismer and her husband Ron Wismer of Newark, DE. Grandchildren Ryan and Jessica Womer, Brandon Womer, Jessica Womer and great grandchildren Claire, Aubrey, Jade and Tucker.

Mrs. Haines had been an administrative assistant at ocean Downs for 33 years, she was in the United States Army Signal Corps and had served military support For the Red Cross, she was an active member of the Taylorville United Methodist Church and had served as treasurer, women circle and church cemetery board. She had co-owned with her husband Haines market in Taylorville for 18 years, she also opened Mrs. Norma's daycare for many years.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at the Burbage funeral home in Berlin, Reverend Walter Crocket will be officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2, interment will be in Taylorville cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Taylorville United Methodist Church cemetery fund 11252 Adkins Rd, Berlin, MD 21811 or to Coastal Hospice P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 16, 2020
Norma was a kind and gentle lady. She will be greatly missed by many. She touched many lives in her life.
DOROTHY Calvert
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved