Norma J. Wainwright
Salisbury - Norma J. Wainwright, 92, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Salisbury Nursing Home. Born June 19, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late George and Velma White.
She enjoyed working and visiting with her friends at the previous Corner Country Store. She devoted her life to her family and caring for her grandchildren and others that meant so much to her. She devoted many years to volunteering with the Girl Scouts. She also helped with her children's and grandchildren's school activities never missing a sporting event.
She is survived by two daughters, Connie Jenkins and Sharon Lewis and her husband Russell; three grandchildren, Wendy J. Elzey and her husband Otis, Kara Bowden and her husband Shane, and Ashley Mallory and her husband Chad; seven great-grandchildren, Brady, Mason, and Luke Elzey, Cole and Kellan Bowden, and Kameryn and Miles Mallory; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Roland Wainwright; son-in-law, Ralph Jenkins; two brothers, George and Ronnie White; sister, Betty Massey; and her beloved dog, Okie.
A private family graveside service will be held in Springhill Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Norma to the Wicomico County Humane Society, 5130 Citation Dr., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020