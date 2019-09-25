Services
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Springhill Memory Gardens
Hebron, MD
Norma Jean Huston


1931 - 2019
Norma Jean Huston Obituary
Norma Jean Huston

Salisbury - Norma Jean Huston of Salisbury, Maryland went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born on December 25, 1931 in Bivalve, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late George and Etha Jarrett. She was survived by her daughter and son-in-law Cynthia and James Bower of Salisbury, Maryland; granddaughter and husband Audra Whayland and Marcus Hollis of Baltimore, Maryland; granddaughter and husband Priscilla Bower-Sterling and Kip Sterling of Salisbury, Maryland; and five great-grandchildren who were the light of her life. She was preceded in death by her late husband William Huston and two sisters Betty Williams and Alda White. Norma Jean worked as a seamstress for many years at Manhattan and Gants shirt factories but ultimately retired from John B. Parsons Home. She leaves behind seven stepchildren and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Springhill Memory Gardens located in Hebron, Maryland on Thursday, September 26th at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar, Delaware. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 25, 2019
