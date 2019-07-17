Norma Lee Carey



Paris, Texas - Norma Lee Carey, born, December 15, 1927, left this world peacefully on Friday, July 12. She is survived by her two daughters, Deborah (Debbie) Carey Grubb and Teresa (Terri) Carey Williams (husband Jim), granddaughter, Jennifer (Jenny) Carey Williams, (husband Jacob), and a great grandson Jase Austin Williams.



Norma Lee's dream was to be a wife and mother and that dream became her rich reality when she became the wife of the love of her life, Frank Carey in September of 1945. It was her joy to make an immaculate, warm, welcoming home for Frank, Debbie and Terri, cooking those delicious meals for which she was famous. Norma Lee and Frank were loving and dedicated parents, giving sacrificially to insure that their girls had the very best opportunities to fully experience and learn from the days of their childhood. For over 20 years, Norma Lee worked beside Frank on their chicken farm, she, who never wanted a spot on her nor a hair out of place.



She had the gift of hospitality in abundance, opening her home to family and friends and to all of Frank's hunting and fishing buddies.



Norma Lee's heart was a warm and open one that led her always to seek opportunities to lend a hand whenever and wherever she saw a need. She especially loved babies and toddlers and spent many happy times in the nursery of her church. The home cooked meals that she delivered to those who were ill or in need and the love, kindness and comfort that accompanied them were legendary. Norma Lee had a true servant's heart, always seeing need and trying to alleviate it as best she could.



Funeral services will be private by the family.



In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to either The Seeing Eye, Inc., P. o. Box 375; Morristown, NJ 07960-0375 the school from which Debbie receives her guide dogs, or The American Council of the Blind: 6300 Shingle Creek Parkway; Suite 195; Brooklyn Center, MN 55430; or simply pass on a kindness from time to time in her name.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.