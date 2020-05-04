|
Norma Lee Elliott
Salisbury - Norma Lee Elliott, 78, of Salisbury, passed on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born on February 13, 1942 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Alton Lee Elliott and the late Helen Elliott.
She graduated from Wicomico High School. Professionally, Norma served as a Bookkeeper for many years with the Daily Times. She was a longtime member of her class reunion club, Wicomico Class of '60.
Norma is survived by brother Wayne Elliott and his wife Bonnie of Willards, MD, sister Debbie Elliott of Salisbury, MD; aunt Louise Wagner of Salisbury, MD; adopted sister Patty Gaylor of Parsonsburg, MD; four-legged niece Bailey.
Private Interment will take place at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.HollowayFH.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020