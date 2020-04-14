|
Norma Merrick Meyer
Newark - Norma Merrick Meyer, 86, formerly of Laurel, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Newark Manor Nursing Home, where she had happily resided for the past several years.
She was born February 27, 1934 in Cambridge, Maryland, a daughter of the late John and Virginia (Harding) Merrick. In her younger days she worked as a lab technician and had several other jobs until embracing her most important job which was being a stay at home mom and homemaker. She was a fabulous cook and enjoyed keeping an immaculate home and being the nurturer for her family. She was also a wonderful wife to Pastor Don and easily adapted to new places as the church moved their family many times from place to place. As each assignment changed and they were once again forced to move, she was always mindful to make the new parsonage "their home." Her most recent church memberships were Immanuel Lutheran Church in Preston and Christ Lutheran in Seaford. Her family would like to give a special thank you to the caregivers at the Newark Manor Nursing Home for the wonderful care she received.
She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Pastor Donald G. Meyer; children, Julie Thode and husband, Steve of Bethlehem, PA, Deborah Meyer of Allentown, PA and Donald Timothy Meyer and his wife, Jenny of Morrisville, PA; grandchildren, Kirstin Hernandez (Brian) and their children April and Evan, Megan Steich (Travis) and their daughter Lucy, William Thode, Heather Charnegie (Jeremy) and their children Nora and Charlotte, Jessica Meyer and Emily Meyer; a brother, Robert Merrick; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Meyer and Barbara Anderson; and a brother, John Merrick.
Due to present COVID-19 restrictions, services and burial will be private. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Seaford at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Christ Lutheran Church, 315 N Shipley St, Seaford, Delaware 19973.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020