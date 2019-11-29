Resources
Laurel, De - Norma R. Gober, 88, a resident of Laurel, De. since 2003, passed away November 25, 2019. The third daughter of Leslie Redden and Elizabeth H. Redden of Pocomoke City, Md., she was married 47 years to Joseph G. Gober, an NCO in the US Air Force. She was a graduate of Pocomoke High School, Class of 48 and was known as "one of the Redden girls". Norma's three sisters, Audrey R. Wilson, Lois R. Bishop, and Jayne R. Covington, preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Karen and partner Ruth A. Colbourne of Laurel, De., her son Joseph Karl of Grovetown, Ga., and his son, her grandson, Joseph Albert. It was her wish that instead of flowers, a donation be made in her name to your local ASPCA or Animal Shelter.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
