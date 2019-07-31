|
Norman Davis
Atlantic - Norman T. Davis, 100, of Atlantic, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Salisbury, Maryland.
Born in Assawoman, Virginia, Norman was the son of the late Edward and Viola Davis. He was affectionately known as "Norm" by his family and friends. Norman was married to the late Marie Harmon Davis. He held several jobs, but farming was his love, which he did until his health and age took its toll.
Funeral services were held at Shiloh Baptist Church, Atlantic, Virginia, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Interment was in the Davis Family Cemetery, Atlantic, Virginia.
Norm leaves to cherish his memories are his nieces, Barbara Davis, his caregiver, Rosabeth Matthews, Wyanita Laws, Ann Wharton, Marilyn Graves, Betty Robinson, Janice Davis, April Graham, and Crystal Copes; nephews, Lynwood, and Damien; and a host of great- nieces, great- nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on July 31, 2019