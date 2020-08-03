Norman Derrickson



Laurel - Norman Edward Derrickson went to heaven on July 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born April 7, 1929 at home in Ocean View, Delaware to William and Edna Derrickson. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Pauline Derrickson Tyre, and his first wife, Christina "Marie" Lowry Derrickson, of 55 years.



He is survived by his current wife of 5 years, Shirley Metz Derrickson, sisters Marie Schmierer and Grace Evans (Wallace), children Tracey Derrickson (Kim) and Norma Jean Massey (Pete), and grandchildren Stacey Mariner (Rob), Denise Taliaferro (Jason), Dexter Massey (Niki); additionally, 8 cherished great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews dear to his heart.



Norman was drafted during the Korean War by the US Army and served from 1951 - 1953 with an honorable discharge. Then, from 1953-1955 he was employed by Atlantic Richfield Company as a merchant marine. He worked at Dupont for a short time and then owned and operated a service station in Millville from 1959 - 1963. Norman then moved to Laurel, DE with his family in 1963 and founded Derrickson's Atlantic Service Station, later known as Derrickson's Tire Center which he operated for 29 years until 1989. During that time, he received a 1st place award for "Service Station of the Year" by the Delaware Oil Men's Association in 1963. Continually, he then founded Oak Haven Antiques which he owned and operated for 30 years. Additionally, Norman is a member of the American Legion of Laurel, DE.



Norman loved gardening many fruits and vegetables but thoroughly enjoyed growing tomatoes and sweet potatoes to see how big they would grow. He treasured the time spent with the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren when it was harvest time. He also loved to share the fruits of his labor with others.



Norman and the family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, songs, and visits during this time.



Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, August 5th at 11 AM at Centenary United Methodist Church, 200 W. Market St, Laurel, DE, where friends may call from 10 to 11 AM. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Laurel.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store