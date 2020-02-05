|
Norman F.
Mason, Jr.
Onancock - Mr. Norman F. Mason, Jr., 101, of Finney's Wharf, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA. He was the husband of Sue Boggs Mason, to whom he was married for almost 75 years, and was a lifelong farmer.
A funeral service will be conducted at the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
