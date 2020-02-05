Services
Williams-Onancock Funeral Home
94 Market Street
Onancock, VA 23417
(757) 787-2340
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Williams-Onancock Funeral Home
94 Market Street
Onancock, VA
Norman F. Mason Jr.

Norman F. Mason Jr. Obituary
Norman F.

Mason, Jr.

Onancock - Mr. Norman F. Mason, Jr., 101, of Finney's Wharf, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA. He was the husband of Sue Boggs Mason, to whom he was married for almost 75 years, and was a lifelong farmer.

A funeral service will be conducted at the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family, and full obituary is available, at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
