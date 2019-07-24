Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
112 High St.
Salisbury, MD
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
112 High St.
Salisbury, MD
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
112 High St.
Salisbury, MD
Norris Eustis Cartwright Sr.

Norris Eustis Cartwright Sr. Obituary
Norris Eustis Cartwright, Sr.

Salisbury - Norris Eustis Cartwright, Sr., 94, of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. Born in Crisfield, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Custis Cartwright and Rennie T. Howard Cartwright.

He worked for 42 years with Dresser Wayne Industries, retiring in 1988. Norris was a Past Master of Wicomico Lodge #91 AF&AM. He was a member of the Scottish Rite having attained the status of 33rd Degree in 1989. He was a member of the York Rite and a past Sovereign of the Red Cross of Constantine. He was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Order of the Rainbow for Girls and Order of DeMolay. He was a Cub Scout Leader and a member of the VFW Drum & Bugle Corp. He enjoyed wood working and music, and especially loved the Christmas season. A longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Norris is survived by his loving wife of almost 74 years, Carolyn "Peggy" Louise Simpson; 3 children, Marilyn Louise Hamilton (Robert) of Millsboro, DE, Norris E Cartwright, Jr. (Vickie) of Seaford, DE, and Carroll "CC" C. Cartwright (Susan) of Ocean Pines; 2 grandchildren, Carroll Dean Cartwright of Baltimore and Casey John Carter (Hether) of Chula Vista, CA; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Howard Lee Cartwright and Lawrence Edward Cartwright; and a sister, Mary Belle Wimbrow.

Services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Friday, July 26, 2019, first with a Rainbow Girls at 1:30 PM, Masonic Service at 1:45 PM and then a Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be Rev. Dale Vroman. A visitation will be held from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM at the church. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Trinity United Methodist Church, 112 High St., Salisbury, MD 21801.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on July 24, 2019
