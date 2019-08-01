|
Norwood Herbert Curtis, Jr.
Salisbury - Norwood Herbert Curtis, Jr., 67, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Services will be held Saturday, August 3, at 12 PM at St. James A.M.E. Zion Church, 521 Mack Ave. Salisbury, MD 21801, with a one hour visitation prior to the service.
Arrangements are in the care of The Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey, P.A. 821 West Road, Salisbury, MD 21801. Please visit www.thestewartfuneralhome.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 1, 2019