1/
Oaklee R. Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oaklee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oaklee R. Moore

Salisbury - Oaklee Ryan Moore was born to Sidney Ryan Moore and Taylor Marie Snyder on November 6, 2020 and transcended to heaven on November 10, 2020. He spent his short days bonding with his parents. In addition to his parents and sister, Bryn'Lee Katherine Moore, he is survived by his grandparents, Richard Carr (maternal grandfather) and Heather Derickson-Moore (paternal grandmother), paternal great grandmother, Lynn Derickson, and maternal great grandfather, Junior Baldwin. Additionally, he is survived by a special maternal great aunt, Stephanie Seehafer (Dave), as well as maternal aunt Missy Singleton (Bruce). He is also survived by a special great uncle (maternal), Kevin Hovatter along with a host of other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He went to heaven where he will be cared for by his maternal grandmother Kathy Seehafer, his paternal great grandfather, Donald Derickson, and a maternal great aunt Andrea Hovatter. Oaklee will be remembered for his strong courage, will, and fight to survive and will be forever loved.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved