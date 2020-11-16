Oaklee R. Moore



Salisbury - Oaklee Ryan Moore was born to Sidney Ryan Moore and Taylor Marie Snyder on November 6, 2020 and transcended to heaven on November 10, 2020. He spent his short days bonding with his parents. In addition to his parents and sister, Bryn'Lee Katherine Moore, he is survived by his grandparents, Richard Carr (maternal grandfather) and Heather Derickson-Moore (paternal grandmother), paternal great grandmother, Lynn Derickson, and maternal great grandfather, Junior Baldwin. Additionally, he is survived by a special maternal great aunt, Stephanie Seehafer (Dave), as well as maternal aunt Missy Singleton (Bruce). He is also survived by a special great uncle (maternal), Kevin Hovatter along with a host of other aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He went to heaven where he will be cared for by his maternal grandmother Kathy Seehafer, his paternal great grandfather, Donald Derickson, and a maternal great aunt Andrea Hovatter. Oaklee will be remembered for his strong courage, will, and fight to survive and will be forever loved.









