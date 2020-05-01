Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Odessa Justis Obituary
Pocomoke - Odessa E. Justis, 82, of Pocomoke, MD, gained her wings on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

Born in New Church, Odessa was the daughter of Estee and Beulah Waters. She was affectionately known as "Mommie", "Granny", "Mom-Mom Dessa", "Aunt Dessa", and "Dessa" by her family and friends. Odessa married the love of her life, the late George Alfred Justis in 1958. She was employed as a laborer at Perdue Farms in Salisbury until 1979.

Private graveside services were held at the Trinity U. M. Cemetery, Pocomoke, MD, with Rev. Gregory L. Duncan officiating.

Dessa leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Crystal Justis and Tina Johnson; two sons, Alvin Justis and Adrian Justis; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Yvonne Church; two sisters-in-law; two grand-dogs; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.
Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 6, 2020
