|
|
Ola Jubilee
Painter - Ola C. Jubilee, 72, Painter, departed this life on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia.
Born in Silas, Alabama, Ola was the daughter of the late Frank and Lucy Johnson Murphy. She was affectionately known as "Corine" by her family and friends. Ola met and married the love of her life, Roland Jubilee, Jr. on December 6, 1969. She worked as a Recreation Specialist for the Accomack Parks and Recreation and as a Teacher Assistant for the Accomack County School System.
Funeral services were held at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Painter, Virginia, on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Interment was in the church cemetery.
Corine will be lovingly remembered by: her husband, Roland Jubilee, Jr.; one son, Marvelous Jubilee; stepson, Jutono Hardy; two stepdaughters, Robany Pittman and Dianna Baynard; six brothers, Wilbert, William, Cleo, Preston, Johnny, and Aaron Murphy; two sisters, Ella Pugh and Erma Philon; sister-in-law, Carrrie Murphy; eleven grandchildren; three godchildren, two foster daughters, Tyree Savage and Tanya Ames; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019