Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for Ola Jubilee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ola Jubilee


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ola Jubilee Obituary
Ola Jubilee

Painter - Ola C. Jubilee, 72, Painter, departed this life on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia.

Born in Silas, Alabama, Ola was the daughter of the late Frank and Lucy Johnson Murphy. She was affectionately known as "Corine" by her family and friends. Ola met and married the love of her life, Roland Jubilee, Jr. on December 6, 1969. She worked as a Recreation Specialist for the Accomack Parks and Recreation and as a Teacher Assistant for the Accomack County School System.

Funeral services were held at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Painter, Virginia, on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Interment was in the church cemetery.

Corine will be lovingly remembered by: her husband, Roland Jubilee, Jr.; one son, Marvelous Jubilee; stepson, Jutono Hardy; two stepdaughters, Robany Pittman and Dianna Baynard; six brothers, Wilbert, William, Cleo, Preston, Johnny, and Aaron Murphy; two sisters, Ella Pugh and Erma Philon; sister-in-law, Carrrie Murphy; eleven grandchildren; three godchildren, two foster daughters, Tyree Savage and Tanya Ames; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now