1/
Oliver Battle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oliver's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oliver Battle

Mefa - Oliver C. Battle, 65, of Melfa, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

Born in Cape Charles, Virginia, Oliver was the son of the late Beatrice Battle and Opel Durey. He was affectionately known as "Curt" by his family and friends. Oliver worked for the railroad for a total of forty years of service. He was forced into retirement due to an automobile accident. In 1977, Curt met and married the love of his life, Louise West Battle and they were married for forty- three years.

Private graveside services were held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1PM from Gaskins Chapel A.M.E. Cemetery, Savageville, with Rev. Dr. Oretha Cross officiating.

Curt leaves to cherish his memories; devoted and loving wife, Louise Battle; two children, Malieka Battle and Oliver Wiggins; seven sisters, Roise, Ella, Dora, Audrey, Carleen, Paulette and Arelia; one brother, Alexander; one sister-in-law, Lorraine; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; god sister, Lula; godson, Zody; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern Shore News from Aug. 28 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved