Oliver Battle

Oliver BattleMefa - Oliver C. Battle, 65, of Melfa, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.Born in Cape Charles, Virginia, Oliver was the son of the late Beatrice Battle and Opel Durey. He was affectionately known as "Curt" by his family and friends. Oliver worked for the railroad for a total of forty years of service. He was forced into retirement due to an automobile accident. In 1977, Curt met and married the love of his life, Louise West Battle and they were married for forty- three years.Private graveside services were held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1PM from Gaskins Chapel A.M.E. Cemetery, Savageville, with Rev. Dr. Oretha Cross officiating.Curt leaves to cherish his memories; devoted and loving wife, Louise Battle; two children, Malieka Battle and Oliver Wiggins; seven sisters, Roise, Ella, Dora, Audrey, Carleen, Paulette and Arelia; one brother, Alexander; one sister-in-law, Lorraine; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; god sister, Lula; godson, Zody; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.