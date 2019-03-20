Oliver "Bob" Simpson



Salisbury - Oliver "Bob" Simpson, 88, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, peacefully at his home. Born on June 13, 1930 in Strunk, KY, he was the son of Mitchell and Maud (nee Wilson) Simpson.



A business owner and operator for 65 years, Bob began his professional career in Salisbury as a dealer for Gulf Oil. At one time he operated three Gulf Gas Stations. Eventually, he opened his own business, Simpson's Towing, which is still in operation today.



Bob valued family, community, hard work, and caring for others. He was generous to those in need. Bob will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Bob is survived by loving Wife, Joan Simpson; Four Daughters, Diana (Jerry) Forespring, Pamela (Brenden) Doyle, Julie (David) Mumford, Joni Simpson; Two Sons, Bobby (Cheryl) Simpson, Jeffrey Simpson; Ten Grandsons, Ken (Juliana) Forespring, Chris (Meg) Forespring, David (Angela) Simpson, James Tarr, Adam (Brittany) Spear, Josh (Jennifer) Spear, Jesi Simpson, Mitch Simpson, Trevor Johnson, Devon Johnson; Four Granddaughters, Erin Simpson and Chris Converse, Nicole Lewis, Jen Spear, K.C. Gale; Eight Great-grandsons, Milo Converse Simpson, Gus Converse Simpson, Bobby Simpson, Dominic Tarr, Jackson Tarr, Brody Spear, Jeremy Spear, Noah Worden; Five Great-granddaughters, Elsa Converse Simpson, Kaleigh Simpson, Kendall Tarr, Delanie Spear, Makenzie Spear. He is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.



A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Visitation and Viewing will be one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be made to The Survivor Fund at The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame & Museum, 3315 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37408, to provide immediate financial support to families of towing operators who lose their lives in the line of service in the industry.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.HollowayFH.com. Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019