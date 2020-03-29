Services
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Oliver Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oliver Stephens


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oliver Stephens Obituary
Oliver Stephens

Salisbury - Oliver Stephens, 89, of Salisbury went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

He was born on February 12, 1931 in Salisbury, a son of the late Albert Gilbert Stephens and Viola Baker Stephens.

Oliver was a US Army veteran serving from 1951-53 in the Korean Conflict. He worked for Trailways in Salisbury for 17 years, and then went on to work as a licensed engineer for the Campbell Soup Company in Salisbury for 27 years. He was a charter member of the Faith Baptist Church in Salisbury. He loved to go hunting, and will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Stephens; son, Donald Stephens (Star); daughter, Penny Elaine Manning (Gregg); 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Debbie Wilkerson and Patricia Lynn Jester; and nine brothers and sisters.

Due to the current limitations placed on gatherings, a memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Faith Baptist Church, 30505 Dagsboro Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oliver's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -