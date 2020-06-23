Oliver Stephens
1931 - 2020
Oliver Stephens

Salisbury - Oliver Stephens, 89, of Salisbury went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

He was born on February 12, 1931 in Salisbury, a son of the late Albert Gilbert Stephens and Viola Baker Stephens.

Oliver was a US Army veteran serving from 1951-53 in the Korean Conflict. He worked for Trailways in Salisbury for 17 years, and then went on to work as a licensed engineer for the Campbell Soup Company in Salisbury for 27 years. He was a charter member of the Faith Baptist Church in Salisbury. He loved to go hunting, and will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Stephens; son, Donald Stephens (Star); daughter, Penny Elaine Manning (Gregg); 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Debbie Wilkerson and Patricia Lynn Jester; and nine brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church in Salisbury. Due to current gathering restrictions surrounding Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Faith Baptist Church, 30505 Dagsboro Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
