|
|
Omar R. Collins
Philadelphia - Omar R. Collins, 90, and formerly of Princess Anne, MD passed away on August 26, 2019 in Philadelphia.
Omar was a U.S. Army veteran having served in Germany and worked all of his life ship docking tugs in and around Philly.
He is survived by his daughters Darlene Collins and Diane Powles, both of Philadelphia, six grandchildren, Anthony Risso Jr., Michael Risso Jr., Dominic Risso, Dante "Donny" Collins, Joseph and Derick Powles as well as several nieces and nephews, and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Gorman, Donald and Raymond Collins, Elizabeth Gibbons, Margaret Waller, and Ida Mae Collins.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church cemetery in Mt.Vernon. Mrs. Bonnie Stone will officiate.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019