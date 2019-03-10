Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oneita Horsman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oneita Moore Horsman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Oneita Moore Horsman Obituary
Oneita Moore Horsman

Salisbury - Oneita Moore Horsman, 91, of Salisbury, died on Friday, January 25, 2019.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:30 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home, PA in Salisbury. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Garden's in Hebron.

Arrangements are in the care of the Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now