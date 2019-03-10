|
|
Oneita Moore Horsman
Salisbury - Oneita Moore Horsman, 91, of Salisbury, died on Friday, January 25, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:30 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home, PA in Salisbury. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Garden's in Hebron.
Arrangements are in the care of the Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019