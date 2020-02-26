|
|
Ora Blanche Perry
Salisbury - Ora Blanche Perry, affectionately known as "Love" or "Lovey" departed her earthly home on February 22, 2020 at Genesis Eldercare and Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury, Maryland.
Ora was born July 27, 1920 in Nanticoke, MD. to John W. and Evelyna Jones Elsey. She attended school in Wicomico County.
She was wed in Holy Matrimony to Nathaniel Perry of Nanticoke, Maryland.
Ora was employed at Blind Industries in Salisbury, for many years until she retired. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Nanticoke, Maryland until her health failed. She was an usher, sang in the choir and a member of the Good Will Chorus for many years. Her favorite song was "What are they doing in Heaven today"; she sang it with her melodious voice.
She was a friend to everyone she met, no one was a stranger. God allowed her to be here and see many go. We thank him for the 99 years that he kept her with us. She will be greatly missed.
She leaves to mourn her passing, brother-in-law, Robert J. Perry, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, great-great-great nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents, John and Evelyna Elsey, sisters; Georga Cramer, Nellie Jones, and nephew, Sonny Elsey.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11am with a viewing one hour prior to the service, burial will follow at Asbury Cemetery, Nanticoke, Maryland.
Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey, P.A., 821 West Road, Salisbury, MD 21801. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.thestewartfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020