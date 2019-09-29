|
Oris "Cris" W. Horsey
Salisbury - After a long courageous battle with cancer, Oris (Cris) Horsey of Salisbury, Maryland died at the age of 77 while peacefully resting at home with his wife, daughter, and minister Dale Vroman by his side.
Loving husband, father and grandfather, Cris is predeceased by his first wife and mother of his two children Judith Hall Horsey of Wilmington, Delaware. He is survived by his devoted wife of 33 years Barbara Corbett Horsey, Son and daughter-in-law, Trey Horsey and Jamie Ober of Hatfield, Pa, daughter Morgan Helfrich and granddaughters Finley and Rowan Helfrich of Ocean Pines, Md. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Vicki Corbett, Lisa Justice, Cheryl Richardson and their families.
Born on March 21, 1942, Cris Horsey was the son of the late Virgina Whayland and Oris Wheatley Horsey Sr. also of Salisbury Maryland. Cris Horsey graduated valedictorian of his 1961 Augusta Military School class located in Fort Defiance, Virginia. He served in the intelligence branch of the United States Army for two years and was stationed in Turkey for 18 months. Cris retired from the Wicomico County Board of Education as Operations Foreman where he worked for over twenty years.
Horsey was an avid fisherman and cook who loved to share these hobbies with family, friends and the whole community. He can be remembered by his enormous smile, kind heart and never-ending jokes. As a natural storyteller, Cris made friends wherever he went and he will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday October 2nd at 11am with visitation one hour prior to the service at Trinity United Methodist Church located on High Street in Salisbury, Maryland where Cris has been an active member his entire life. A reception will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted by Coastal Hospice and their angels of care, or the church.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019