Parsonsburg - Orville Thomas Hearn age 78, passed away March 9, 2019 at PRMC. He was born April 28, 1940 in Salisbury to Lester and Elizabeth Hearn. After retiring, Orville loved watching any type of sports, in his younger years he loved working on and racing cars with his brother-in-law. He is survived by his sisters Rebecca and her husband Nelson Collison, Sandie Truitt and Deborah Ruark also several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Lester Hearn Jr. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be set for a later date.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 14, 2019
